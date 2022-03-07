GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a man was killed during a shooting Monday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 3:00 p.m. to the 800 block of Pine Creek Drive.

Once they arrived on scene, deputies found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The sheriff’s office said the shooter is currently detained but no charges have been filed at this time.

Deputies believe this was an isolated shooting.