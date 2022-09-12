A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a two-vehicle collision in Greenville County late Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said the crash happened on SC Hwy 8 near Garrison Road, just south of Piedmont around 10:30 p.m.

Miller said the driver of a 2007 Nissan Frontier pickup was traveling west on Hwy 8 when they crossed the center line, striking a 2018 International box truck head-on.

The driver of the Nissan died as a result. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the box truck was uninjured in the crash.