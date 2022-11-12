GREENVILLE, C.O. (WSPA) – A person has died following a vehicle collision in Greenville County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a 2022 Kia was traveling north on Jones Mill Road when they crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2020 Ford.

The driver of the 2022 Kia and the driver of the 2020 Ford were taken to a hospital. The passenger of the 2020 Ford was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead shortly after.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has identified the passenger as Janet Lynn Price, 74.

7NEWS will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.