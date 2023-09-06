GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead in a crash involving a car and a dirt bike Wednesday night in Greenwood County.

The crash happened on Broadway Avenue near Carolina Street shortly after 7 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car and dirt bike collided head-on.

The driver of the dirt bike, identified as 19-year-old Trebian Jesiah Davis-Simpkins, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Troopers said the driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash using their Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).