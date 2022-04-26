CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Battleground Road in Cherokee County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Battleground Road near Cash Peach Road.

Troopers said a station wagon headed southbound on Battleground Road crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the station wagon died at the scene of the crash.

The Cherokee County Coroner identified the victim as 24-year-old Luis Rodriguez of Cowpens.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.