CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Battleground Road in Cherokee County.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Battleground Road near Cash Peach Road.
Troopers said a station wagon headed southbound on Battleground Road crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a pickup truck head-on.
The driver of the station wagon died at the scene of the crash.
The Cherokee County Coroner identified the victim as 24-year-old Luis Rodriguez of Cowpens.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.