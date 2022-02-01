1 dead in hit-and-run crash in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was killed Tuesday evening in a hit-and-run crash in northern Oconee County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Whitewater Falls Road.

Troopers said an unknown vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the side of a pickup truck headed westbound.

That pickup truck then ran off the road and hit several trees, killing the driver, highway patrol said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash to call them at 864-241-1000.

