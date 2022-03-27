SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A vehicle crash killed one person Saturday night in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on Hidden Hill Road one mile south of Spartanburg at 11:09 p.m. The driver of a 2006 Ford was driving north when they struck into another vehicle traveling south.

Troopers said another car traveling north also hit the vehicle traveling south, then left the scene.

The driver of the car that was twice hit was transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where she later died, said SCDPS.

The Coroner’s Office of Spartanburg County has identified that driver as 31-year-old Erica Antionette Carree of Spartanburg.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation at this time.