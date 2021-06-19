1 dead in Greenville shooting, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WPSA) – One person has died following a shooting in Greenville Saturday night, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

According to the coroner’s office, the incident occurred at Anderson Street and Dunbar Street near Jenkins Road in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said officers originally responded to the area in reference to a woman injured in a collision. Upon arrival, they discovered the woman had actually sustained injuries from a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

The suspect was located shortly after and was taken into custody.

