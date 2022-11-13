LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in Laurens County on Sunday afternoon in a car wreck.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, around 1:40 p.m., a person driving a 2008 Nissan Sedan was traveling west on Old Milton Road when they drove off the roadway to the right.

The driver struck an embankment, followed by striking a culvert and then a guidewire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not released the deceased’s identity.

7NEWS will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.