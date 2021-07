NINETY SIX, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was found dead after a house fire in Ninety Six Sunday afternoon, the Greenwood County Coroner said.

According to Coroner Sonny Cox, the fire occurred at 1129 Brickyard Road in Ninety Six around 4:41 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The victim was identified as 68-year-old Larry Walter Leopard, of that residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the fire and death is ongoing.