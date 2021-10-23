1 dead in Oconee Co. collision

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Oconee County Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 1:50 p.m. Saturday on Sitton Mill Road near Sitton Shoals Road just south of Seneca.

Highway patrol said the driver of a 2011 Hyundai SUV was traveling east on Sitton Mill Road when they crossed the center line and struck a 2003 Honda Accord head-on.

The driver of the Accord was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, SCHP said. They were airlifted to a nearby hospital where they died.

The driver of the SUV was entrapped and was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

