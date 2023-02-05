GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Bradley.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on SC-10 near Greenwood Mills Farm Road.

Troopers said the driver was headed east when they went off the road and hit an embankment.

The driver died at the scene.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver as 48-year-old Rufus Lee Logan Jr., of Simpsonville.

The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.