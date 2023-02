SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Police say one person is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening in Seneca.

The shooting happened outside an apartment in the 1000 block of East South 2nd Street around 7 p.m.

Seneca Police said officers arrived at the scene to find one victim.

The Oconee County Coroner identified the victim as 62-year-old Ronnie Lee Cobb of Seneca.

Officers said they found the suspect in a nearby apartment.

Seneca Police arrested and charged 60-year-old William David Morgan with murder.