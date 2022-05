SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a shooting at a Spartanburg bar.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the Spartanburg Police Department were called to the Local F.I.G on Magnolia Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding a shooting.

The coroner’s office said 31-year-old Dearrius Lynell Bobo was dead at the scene.

The Spartanburg Police Department is investigating the shooting, the coroner said.