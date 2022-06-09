SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was killed in an overnight shooting Thursday morning in Lyman.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in reference to a shooting on Wild Cherry Circle.

According to the coroner, the victim was transported by EMS to the hospital where he later died around 12:42 a.m.

The coroner identified the victim as Nathaniel Xavier Johnson, of Taylors.

An autopsy will be performed Thursday morning according to the coroner.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.