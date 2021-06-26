1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Spartanburg Co., troopers say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Archer Road Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from the SCHP, the incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. Saturday night on Archer Road just one mile east of Spartanburg.

Troopers said the driver of a 1996 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on Archer Road when they went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and then went off the left side of the roadway where they struck a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, became entrapped, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not yet been released.