1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Union Co., troopers say

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Gary Miller of the SCHP said that the collision occurred on Sardis Road near Deep Water Road just west of Union, S.C. at 5:22 p.m. Saturday night.

Master Trooper Miller said the driver of a 2000 Honda Accord was traveling west on Sardis Road when they went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Their identity has not yet been released.

