CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said 31-year-old Willie Justin Harris, of Chesnee, died at the hospital around 12:52 a.m. Tuesday morning after being involved in a single-vehicle wreck near Turkey Farm Road and Smith Wall Circle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.