GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said.

44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the victim.

The coroner’s office said Strange was driving a truck that went off the roadway and struck a fixed object. He was pronounced dead at the scene.