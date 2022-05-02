GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Monday morning following a single-vehicle collision in Greenwood County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Joe Hovis said the crash happened on Airport Rd. just north of Greenwood around 1:19 a.m.

The driver of a 2012 Dodge pickup was traveling north on Airport Rd. when they went off of the right side of the roadway, striking a bridge guardrail and overturning.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.