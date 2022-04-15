LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Lancaster County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:34 p.m. on Camp Creek Road near Leadoff Road.

Troopers said two people in a 2010 mini cooper were traveling east when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The car struck a tree and overturned.

The passenger was taken to the hospital for injuries, troopers said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCHP said troopers are investigating the crash at this time.