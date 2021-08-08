1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died after losing control and crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County Sunday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said in a release that the incident occurred on Arnold Branch Road near SC Hwy 101 around 5:20 p.m. Sunday night.

Miller said the driver of a 1993 Nissan pickup was traveling north on Arnold Branch Rd. when they went off the right side of the road, lost control and then veered off the left side of the road before striking a tree.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their name has not yet been released.