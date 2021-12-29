1 dead in single-vehicle crash on US-25 Tuesday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday night on US-25 near Mt. Bethel Road roughly four miles north of Ware Shoals.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said the driver of a 1999 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on US-25 when they drove off of the left side of the road, striking a tree. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store