1 dead in single-vehicle crash on US-25 Tuesday night

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday night on US-25 near Mt. Bethel Road roughly four miles north of Ware Shoals.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said the driver of a 1999 Toyota Corolla was traveling south on US-25 when they drove off of the left side of the road, striking a tree. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.