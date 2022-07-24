SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Sunday morning in a residential fire in Spartanburg.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said around 4:10 a.m. investigators responded to the 2200 block of Cannons Campground Road in reference to a fire.

The coroner said a resident was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Demond Rodriquez Hull, 42.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the coroner said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Drayton Fire Department are investigating the fire at this time.