1 dead in Spartanburg Co., homicide investigation underway

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, deputies were called to a home in 400-block of Bens Creek Road shortly after 1:00 p.m. for a death investigation.

The coroner said 38-year-old Antonio Vanoy Hill, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was determined to be suspicious, according to the coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are treating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kevan Kyle at 864-503-4607 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.