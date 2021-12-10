1 dead in Spartanburg Co., homicide investigation underway

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, deputies were called to a home in 400-block of Bens Creek Road shortly after 1:00 p.m. for a death investigation.

The coroner said 38-year-old Antonio Vanoy Hill, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was determined to be suspicious, according to the coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are treating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Kevan Kyle at 864-503-4607 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store