SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday night.

According to Spartanburg City Police Department, a car and motorcycle collided at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Dr.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner, Burt Lemont Moore, 33, the driver of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:47 p.m.