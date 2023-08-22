GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died at the hospital following a three-car crash Tuesday morning in Greenville County.

The crash happened at the corner of South Washington Avenue and Prospect Street around 11 a.m.

Troopers said a minivan was headed eastbound on Prospect Street when it crashed into a car waiting at a stop sign at South Washington Avenue. That car was pushed into another car headed southbound on South Washington Avenue.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the minivan then ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the minivan was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they later died.

Neither of the other drivers was injured in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.