GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one is dead following a crash that happened Saturday night.

According to the highway patrol, the collision occurred on Cedar Lane Road near Sumter Street around 9:45 p.m.

Troopers said a moped and a 2008 Toyota Auris were traveling south on Cedar Lane Road when the Toyota hit the moped from behind.

The driver of the moped was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the SCHP.

