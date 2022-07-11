GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The driver of a moped died early Morning after being involved in a crash in Greenville County, the coroner’s office said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they were called to 1501 Rutherford Road around 5:26 a.m. Monday morning in reference to a collision involving a moped and another vehicle. That’s the listed address of a gas station and convenience store near Piedmont Park Rd.

The driver of the moped was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not yet been released and the crash remains under investigation.