POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shots fired call on Monday.

According to deputies, they responded to the 3000 block of Fox Mountain Road in the Mill Spring community around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies said that they found one victim dead from gunshot wounds. Deputies said that there will be a large law enforcement presence in the area throughout the day.

Deputies said that there is no threat to the community and to please avoid the area at this time.

Any tips or requests to speak to investigators can be made to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (828)-894-3001.