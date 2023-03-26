SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Officers with the Spartanburg Police Department said that they responded to a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday.

According to officers, they responded to 399 Winsmith Avenue in reference to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying in the living room on the floor.

Officers said that the victim had a gunshot wound to his upper body. Spartanburg EMS was dispatched, but the victim had already died.

The Spartanburg Coroner has identified the victim as Benjamin Jesse Otis Means, 60, Spartanburg. A forensic report is scheduled for Monday.

According to officers, witnesses told police that several male suspects were seen running away from the area immediately after the shooting. Officers said that they are looking for multiple suspects, possibly three.

The Spartanburg Police Department is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.