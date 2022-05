ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died days following a single-vehicle crash in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Wednesday at 1:17 p.m. on Pearman Dairy Road.

Troopers said the driver of a 2017 Kia was driving west when they ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

The driver passed away at a hospital Saturday, SCHP said.

The victim was identified as 81-year-old Wilma Bigger of Abbeville.