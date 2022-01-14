1 dies following crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following a crash Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:00 p.m. on US at Wood River Road.

Troopers said a 2014 Buick SUV was traveling east on Wood River Road while a 2020 Ford sedan was traveling south on Wood River Road.

The Buick SUV attempted to turn left from Wood River Road on to US 29 and was hit by the Buick.

Both drivers were injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver of Buick died at the hospital. Their identity has not been released.