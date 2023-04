LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died while turkey hunting Wednesday evening in the Upstate.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the incident happened at 6 p.m. on Cliff Pitts Wildlife Management area in Laurens County.

The incident happened while two individuals were turkey hunting.

One person died, according to SCDNR. Their identity has not been released.

This incident is under investigation.