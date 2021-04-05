1 exposed after rabid fox found in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – State health officials said one person was exposed after a rabid fox was found in Woodruff.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the fox was found near Fairview Street and Wofford Street.

DHEC said the fox was sent for testing on April 1 and was confirmed to have rabies.

One person was exposed to rabies and was referred to their healthcare provider.

This is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Spartanburg County and 18th statewide in 2021.

