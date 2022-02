MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – One firefighter was injured during a wildland fire in Macon County early Saturday afternoon.

According to Macon County N.C. 911 Facebook page, numerous departments responded to the fire around 1 p.m. in the area of Highway 441 North. One firefighter was injured and at least one structure was damaged.

Gusty winds and dry conditions have kept fire departments across Macon County responding to numerous brush or wildland fires for days, officials said.