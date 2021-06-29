1 flown to hospital after house fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has been flown to the hospital after they were pulled from a house fire Tuesday in Greenville County.

The fire happened at a home on Garrison Road around 6:30pm.

According to the South Greenville Fire District, firefighters were able to put out the fire in less than 15 minutes. The fire damaged two rooms in the home.

The victim was pulled from the home and flown to a burn center in Augusta, Georgia, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.