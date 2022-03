LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – Police say a man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in Laurens.

According to the Laurens Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 9:30pm on 2nd Street.

Officers said the man was shot multiple times and flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition.

There’s no word yet on any suspects in the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.