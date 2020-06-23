1 flown to hospital after shooting in Forest City

FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Police said one person was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Forest City Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the corner of Oak Street and Harmon Street around 5:00pm.

Forest City Police said the suspects in the shooting left the scene in a black SUV.

The victim was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center for their injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Forest City Police Department Detective Chris Weeks at 828-245-5555 or 828-286-2911.