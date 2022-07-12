SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman is accused of shooting another woman Tuesday afternoon in southern Spartanburg County.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home on Racetrack Road around 1 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was flown to Spartanburg Medical Center for her injuries. Her condition is not known at this time.

Investigators said they were able to determine that the shooter was 23-year-old Shelby Lynn Yates.

Yates was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The sheriff’s office said Yates and the victim were acquaintances.

Yates is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.