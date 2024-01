SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was flown to the hospital Saturday evening following a house fire in Seneca.

According to the City of Seneca Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 9:15 p.m. to a house fire on Brookfield Drive.

Once firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was out however, there was still smoke inside the house.

Firefighters said one resident was burned and flown to the hospital .

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.