SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was hospitalized after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop at 4:17 p.m. on a Nissan SUV near the intersection of US Highway 221 and Cannan Road.

The driver of the Nissan failed to stop for the deputy and continued driving away from the deputy along Cannan road toward the intersection of Country Club Road.

Deputies said the suspect crashed his vehicle on Cannan Road. He was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash.