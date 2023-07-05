ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department said an investigation is underway after a shooting early Wednesday morning injured one person.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to Maple Crest Apartments on Lee Garden Lane to investigate a report of a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, police located a man with several gunshot wounds in a large crowd.

Officers assisted the man with medical aid until EMS arrived to take the victim to the hospital.

Investigators recovered 50 shell casings and other physical evidence at the scene.

The man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Police said the department has responded to close 300 calls in reference to shootings since the beginning of 2023 in Asheville.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or calling (828) 252-1110.