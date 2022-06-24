ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Friday evening in downtown Anderson.

The shooting happened near the corner of East River Street and South Main Street shortly before 7:00 p.m., according to Anderson County dispatchers.

A 7News crew at the scene said one person was taken to AnMed Health Medical Center by ambulance. Their condition is not known at this time.

There’s no word yet on any suspects.

