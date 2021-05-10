1 hospitalized after shooting in downtown Spartanburg, shooter detained

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A shooting sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning in downtown Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the shooting happened at the Midtown Bistro and Lounge on West Main Street around 12:45am.

Officers said that when they arrived a man surrendered and said he was the shooter.

Spartanburg Police said the man told them that he had a “brief encounter” with another man inside the business and that the second man had pointed a gun at him before the first man pulled out his own gun and shot the second.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. There’s no word on his condition at this time.

The shooter was detained by officers and taken for questioning, according to Spartanburg Police.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the Spartanburg Police Department.

