GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Greenville County, Thursday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in front of a home on the 300 block of Shaw Street around 8:30pm.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.