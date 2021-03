GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into an power pole in northern Greenville County Monday night.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 9:00pm on US-276 (Geer Highway) near Valley Road.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.