1 hurt after buildings catch fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday morning in Greer.

The fire happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Bomar Road near Highway 14.

7News crews on scene said two buildings located behind a home were damaged by fire.

Greer firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital to be checked out. They did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Fire departments from Greer, Lake Cunningham and Tyger River responded to the scene.

