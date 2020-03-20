1 hurt after building facade collapses in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The facade of a Greenville County shopping center collapsed Friday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.

The facade of the shopping center on Augusta Road collapsed around 2:00pm.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, witnesses reported a large gust of wind at the time of the collapse.

One person was hit by debris and taken to the hospital. The fire department says he is expected to survive.

Several vehicles parked along the curb near the Family Dollar store were also hit by the falling debris.

The city of Greenville will require an engineer to assess the structure.