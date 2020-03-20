1  of  42
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

1 hurt after building facade collapses in Greenville

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The facade of a Greenville County shopping center collapsed Friday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.

The facade of the shopping center on Augusta Road collapsed around 2:00pm.

According to the Greenville Fire Department, witnesses reported a large gust of wind at the time of the collapse.

One person was hit by debris and taken to the hospital. The fire department says he is expected to survive.

Several vehicles parked along the curb near the Family Dollar store were also hit by the falling debris.

The city of Greenville will require an engineer to assess the structure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store