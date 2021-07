ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured after a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.

Deputies responded at about 1:00 a.m. at an establishment on Highway 28 bypass.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man was hit at least one time and was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Deputies said they feel this is an isolated event and there’s no threat to the public.